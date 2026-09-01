Who is a non-audit taxpayer and who isn't? Why they have different ITR deadlines for AY 2026-27

With the 31 August deadline for non-audit taxpayers for AY 2026-27 now over, the focus shifts to taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit.
These taxpayers have more time to file their income tax returns (ITRs), with the deadline set for 31 October 2026.
Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara, mentioned that an individual or business is considered a tax-audit taxpayer if the conditions under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, 1961, are met.
He said such taxpayers are required to get their books of account audited by a Chartered Accountant. The audit involves verifying financial information such as turnover, receipts and expenses.
“A non-audit taxpayer is a person who is not required to get their accounts audited,” he noted.
Maurya said that the requirement is based on the nature of the activity and turnover or gross receipts.
“For businesses, a tax audit primarily concerns profits exceeding ₹1 crore. However, this limit is raised to ₹10 crore where the cash receipts and cash payments levels are less than 5% of total receipts and payments, respectively,” he noted.
For professionals, the general threshold is ₹50 lakh in gross receipts. Tax-audit requirements can also arise when a taxpayer using the presumptive taxation scheme declares income below the mandatory presumptive level or opts out of the scheme, he added.
Yes. Maurya said the criteria can vary significantly based on the source and nature of income.
“A purely salaried individual does not typically fall under a tax audit based on high salary. Audit provisions come into play where the individual carries on a business or profession or meets other prescribed conditions,” he noted.
He explained the tax-audit thresholds:
Maurya said no ITR forms are exclusively for “audit” or “non-audit” taxpayers. The applicable ITR form depends on the taxpayer's income sources and status.
“For AY 2026-27, the Income Tax Department indicates ITR-3 for individuals/HUFs with business or professional income, and ITR-4 for eligible taxpayers using the presumptive taxation provisions,” he noted.
He added that taxpayers are required to file tax audit reports (Form 3CA/3CD/3CB/3CD), along with the application for tax audit.
Maurya said the deadlines are primarily based on the order of compliance. For AY 2026-27, the tax-audit report is due by 30 September 2026, while the ITR filing deadline for audit cases is 31 October 2026. The audit report contains the financial and other information that forms the basis of the return.
“Audit cases are usually given a later ITR filing deadline than non-audit cases. The longer ITR filing deadline is not necessarily a relaxation afforded to the higher-income taxpayers. It recognizes the additional compliance burden of the accounts audit, preparation of the prescribed audit report, and incorporation of the information contained in the audit into the return,” he mentioned.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.