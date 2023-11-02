Who is a Sebi-registered investment advisor and why should retail investors count on them over finfluencers?
RIAs are investment advisors who are certified by the capital markets regulator Sebi to share their advice with investors with regards to investing in the securities markets and mutual funds
A sick person is unequivocally advised to see a doctor instead of self-diagnosing his illness, a broken water pipe needs a plumber to get fixed and a faulty wire connection needs an electrician for its repair — the same way, an investor who wants to invest in securities and mutual funds is recommended to seek the advice of a Sebi-registered investment advisor, also known as RIA.