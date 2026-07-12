Who is an NRI for income tax purposes? Know the conditions under which ITR filing is required in India

For Non-Resident Individuals (NRIs), living abroad does not automatically exempt them from filing an ITR in India.
If they earn income from Indian sources, their tax filing obligation depends on their residential status under the Income Tax Act and the type of income they earn.
For income tax purposes, an NRI is an individual who does not qualify as a resident of India under Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
An individual qualifies as a resident if they meet either of the following conditions:
However, special residency rules apply to certain individuals. For Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) visiting India, the 60-day condition is generally replaced with 182 days. The same relaxation also applies to Indian citizens leaving India for employment abroad or as crew members of an Indian ship.
Further, if an Indian citizen or PIO visiting India has total income exceeding ₹15 lakh during the financial year (excluding income from foreign sources), the 60-day threshold is replaced with 120 days instead of 182 days.
Additionally, under the deemed residency provisions introduced by the Finance Act, 2020, an Indian citizen with total income exceeding ₹15 lakh (excluding foreign-sourced income) is treated as a resident if he is not liable to tax in any country.
The income tax return filing requirement depends on the type of income earned in India.
An NRI must file an ITR if taxable income earned in India exceeds the basic exemption limit. Under the new tax regime, the threshold is ₹4 lakh, while under the old regime it is ₹2.5 lakh.
Salary is taxable in India if the services are performed in India or if the salary is received in an Indian bank account, even if the individual resides abroad.
Income from a house property situated in India is taxable. Taxpayers can claim the deduction of 30% available on the net annual value after adjusting municipal taxes.
Profits from selling Indian shares, mutual funds or immovable property are taxable in India. If tax deducted at source (TDS) exceeds the actual tax liability, filing an ITR is necessary to claim a refund.
Interest earned on NRO accounts and dividends from Indian investments are subject to TDS. Filing an ITR may help claim a refund if excess tax has been deducted.
NRIs carrying on a business in India or earning professional income are also required to file an ITR.
If an NRI incurs eligible capital or business losses in India, filing the return allows those losses to be carried forward and adjusted against future taxable income, subject to the Income Tax Act.
NRIs paying tax on the same income in both India and another country may claim relief under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). Filing an ITR helps claim tax credit or exemption, depending on the applicable treaty.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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