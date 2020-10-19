Who is required to file an income tax return?

In addition to the level of income, the tax laws also prescribe certain situation under which you have to file an ITR even if you do not have any taxable income for the year. First such condition relates to having interest in asset outside India or having signing authority in respect of any account outside India by resident tax payers. The asset need not necessarily be immovable or even if you are a signatory in a bank outside India irrespective of balance in the account, you have to file an ITR here in India. So in case you had been outside India for a brief spell and came back to India without closing the bank account opened there, you are covered here.