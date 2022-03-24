OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Who is the legal heir of a man dying intestate?

How will the property of a man who has died intestate and is survived by an elder brother having sons and a daughter, besides the sons of a predeceased elder sister,  be divided? Do the sons of the late sister have equal rights as those of the elder brother?

—Name withheld on request 

 

Assuming the family is Hindu by faith, the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 (HSA) sets out how the property of a Hindu male dying intestate (i.e. without a will) would devolve. 

Your query infers that his parents are not alive/predeceased him, and also that he is not survived by his wife and children (i.e. his Class I heirs under the HSA).

As there is no Class I heirs alive, the property of the deceased would be distributed among the Class II legal heirs. Hence, the surviving siblings of such deceased brother (as category 2 - Class II legal heirs) would take an equal share in the deceased brother’s estate, to the exclusion of other relatives.

No share in the late brother’s estate would devolve upon the surviving brother’s heirs (i.e. his daughter and sons), as long as such brother is alive. 

Likewise, since the deceased is survived by his brother, the late brother’s estate will not devolve upon the heirs of the predeceased elder sister (i.e. her sons).

Accordingly, in this case, the estate of the deceased brother will devolve upon the surviving brother, to the exclusion of all other heirs.

Rishabh Shroff is partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout