Taking forward the announcement made in the interim budget in February 2019, in a gazette notification dated 10 December, the government issued a unified stamp duty rate to be charged to traders and investors at the time of trading in stocks, currency derivatives and commodities. The new charges will come into force from 9 January 2020.

Stamp duty is a kind of tax collected by the state government under Section 3 of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. The stamp duty rates depend on the type of documents, contracts, assets, transaction value, tenure, gender and so on. For instance, the stamp duty rate for transfer of immovable assets is different than the one charged on a contract note for a security transfer.

The new unified stamp duty rate is meant only for stock exchange activity. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Act, 1992, trading members have to give a stamped contract note to a client depicting transaction details and thus payment of stamp duty is necessary. It is usually payable by the sub-brokers or investors to trading members, who pay it to the state government. Once you pay the stamp duty for a document (trading contract), it acquires evidential value in court.

We tell you the changes this new unified rate will entail for your stock market transactions.

The changes

Stamp duty on off-market transactions: From 9 January, off-market transactions will also attract stamp duty just like transactions conducted through exchanges do.

New stamp duty rates

According to the National Stock Exchange, off-market transactions are trades, which are not settled through clearing corporations such as National Securities Clearing Corp., Clearing Corp. of India Ltd or the clearing house of a stock exchange. Off-market transactions include transfer of shares at the time of inheritance, gifts and transactions in unlisted securities and so on.

“This is the first time that stamp duty has been introduced on off-market transfers done in demat accounts. To that extent, it will add to the cost," said Sandeep Chordia, national business head, alternate channel and digital business, Kotak Securities Ltd.

State-wise change: Given that stamp duty is a state subject, till now, the rate varied from state to state. Now all states will pay the same rate. As a result, some states will see stamp duty rates going down from the current rates, while others will see it going up. For instance, in Maharashtra, the stamp duty rate will go up from ₹1,000 per ₹1 crore to ₹1,500 per ₹1 crore for delivery (holding of shares for more than one day) and from ₹200 per ₹1 crore to ₹300 per ₹1 crore in case of non-delivery (intraday) trades.

The benefits

The first benefit is that not everyone has to pay stamp duty on stock transactions now. Investors selling stocks won’t need to pay stamp duty. “The good thing is that stamp duty is now payable only by the buyers. In the past, stamp duty had to be paid by both the buyers and sellers," said Chordia.

The second benefit is that the rates for currency and interest rate derivatives have been slashed. The stamp duty rate for currency and interest rate derivatives has been reduced from ₹200 per ₹1 crore to ₹10 per ₹1 crore. “This is a significant reduction. All in all, it will benefit investors as well as traders," added Chordia.

“Investors in the currency segment will benefit from lower rates. Further, in the case of equity delivery trades, selling side customers have got a huge relief," said Anupam Agal, head of operations, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The third benefit, according to experts, is that the new stamp duty will curtail speculative trading volumes. “Earlier, certain states or Union territories, including Daman and Diu, had a cap of ₹50 per contract note and many traders used to prefer setting up offices over there in order to reduce the incidence of stamp duty. With uniform stamp duty rates, these traders may find the business unviable as spreads in intraday trades are thin. So, we expect speculative volumes to come down to a certain extent," said Chordia.

A unified rate will make it a level-playing field. “Unified stamp duty is a welcome initiative as it will eliminate ambiguity," said Agal.

Fourth, this will simplify the stamp duty compliance procedure for brokers, said Agal. While earlier members or brokers were required to collect and pay stamp duty to respective state governments, now exchanges through which the transaction happens will do the job. This means lesser operational burden and cost for brokerage firms.

Note that apart from brokerage firms, seasoned investors and regular traders are likely to benefit from a unified rate.