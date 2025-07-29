Who should file ITR with income below ₹2.5 lakh under old and new tax regimes? Check the rules here

As the income tax return (ITR) deadline for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) approaches, many taxpayers are asking whether ITR submission is necessary if their annual income is less than ₹2.5 lakh.
It is important to keep in mind that, under the old tax regime, individuals under 60 years of age with income below ₹2.5 lakh are not required to file an ITR, until and unless they fall under certain conditions prescribed by the income tax department.
Furthermore, in contrast, under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit has been increased to ₹3 lakh. This simply means that individuals with income below this threshold are also exempted from mandatory income tax filing. Going ahead, this exemption limit is expected to rise to ₹4 lakh from FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) onwards, although no official notification or bill has been issued on the same yet.
Even if your income is less than ₹2.5 lakh (old regime) or ₹3 lakh (new regime), filing becomes mandatory if:
Note: The cases discussed above are illustrative in nature. For updated terms and conditions applicable on an individual basis, discuss your case with a certified financial advisor or tax consultant.
Filing your ITR voluntarily and promptly despite being exempt provides several advantages:
In short, for FY 2024-25, if your income is below ₹2.5 lakh (old regime) or ₹3 lakh (new regime), then you are not required to file an ITR until and unless you meet specific criteria. Still, voluntary filing is always advisable, which is the most prudent practice for long-term financial planning and building credibility.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as tax advice. Please consult a certified tax professional for guidance tailored to your financial situation.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.