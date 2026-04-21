Who needs an income tax clearance certificate before leaving India? New rules explained.

Many people on the internet recently expressed confusion after some viral claims suggested that an income tax clearance certificate (ITCC) is mandatory for all travellers going abroad. However, the government on Saturday debunked those claims and issued a clarification.
In a social media post, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that under Section 230 of the Income Tax Act, tax clearance certificates are not mandatory for everyone. They are only required for specific individuals under certain legal circumstances. However, this clarification was applicable only to Indian citizens living in the country.
From the perspective of a non-resident Indian (NRI), the rules are different. Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, an ITCC is required for individuals with significant or unresolved tax liabilities. In most cases, NRIs are unlikely to be affected, though those with pending dues or ongoing tax proceedings in India may still be required to obtain clearance before departure.
“Section 420 of the IT Act, 2025, requires tax clearance if you have unresolved liabilities or investigations before leaving India,” said CA Nishant Shanker, an independent tax strategy expert and former senior manager of tax at EY.
As per Section 420(1), the requirement to obtain an ITCC primarily applies to certain NRIs. They include:
“The proposed new sub-section (1) of the said section requires a person who is not domiciled in India and who has come to India in connection with business, profession or employment and who has income derived from any source in India to furnish to such authority as may be prescribed, an undertaking in the prescribed form, to the effect that the tax payable by such person shall be paid by the employer or the person from whom income is received,” according to the Income Tax Department.
According to Shanker, it applies mainly to those with substantial pending tax issues, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are generally scrutinised more. But it depends on the tax status and not just the income.
“They (select NRIs) must furnish an undertaking from their employer or income source guaranteeing tax payment, after which an NOC is issued. Tourists are naturally exempt,” he said.
For Indian residents, a certificate is generally not needed unless specifically directed. This may happen if they are involved in serious financial irregularities or have outstanding tax demands exceeding ₹10 lakh that aren't stayed, Shanker explained, adding that departure can be restricted only after recording reasons and getting prior approval from senior officials. Domiciled persons must furnish PAN and travel details upon departure.
If you leave the country without seeking tax clearance, then it is considered a default. Serious defaults include unpaid demands, undisclosed income or tax evasion, exceeding specific thresholds.
Leaving without obtaining tax clearance can result in penalties, travel restrictions or even legal action, Shanker said. “The Immigration will check clearance status, where you need to show your No Objection Certificate if required.”
To seek tax clearance, a non-resident individual should apply online via the tax portal. They have to submit documents, clear dues, and get the certificate electronically. Typically, one is required to submit the following documents:
“If directed, you'd need Form 158, PAN, and passport copies, travel details and evidence of tax payments. Non-residents with Indian income typically show an undertaking from their employer,” Shanker said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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