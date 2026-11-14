Who qualifies for family pension? Government clarifies ₹9,000 income limit, spouse exemption and dependency rules

The government has clarified the income limits and dependency conditions that certain family members must meet to qualify for a family pension after the death of a Central government employee or pensioner.
Not every family member is automatically eligible for the pension. Their eligibility depends on their relationship with the deceased, income, and, in some cases, proof of financial dependency.
The clarification covers unmarried, widowed, remarried childless widows, divorced daughters, dependent parents, and children and siblings suffering from disabilities. It also explains that a legally wedded spouse is not subject to an income ceiling for receiving family pension.
In an Office Memorandum dated 29 October 2026, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) explained the “concept of not earning a livelihood or dependency while determining the eligibility for family pension” and clarified how to assess whether a family member is earning a livelihood or was financially dependent on the deceased.
The department noted that the condition of not earning a livelihood is an important factor in determining family pension eligibility, except for a legally wedded spouse, who is not subject to an income ceiling.
“This is a determining factor in examining the claims for family pension, except in the case of a legally wedded spouse, who is not subject to an income ceiling. However, in the case of a remarried childless widow, the threshold income limit applicable to family members other than the children or siblings suffering from a disability would apply,” it added.
This means that a legally wedded spouse is exempt from the income ceiling for family pension. However, a remarried childless widow and other eligible family members must meet the prescribed income limits to qualify for family pension.
The department has explained the income criteria under the Explanation to Rule 50(11) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 as follows:
Meeting the income limit alone is not sufficient for certain family members. They must also establish that they were financially dependent on the deceased government employee or pensioner.
According to the department's clarification:
The department clarified that “the monetary limits for determining dependency are similar to those” prescribed for assessing whether a family member is earning a livelihood.
The income limit is ₹9,000 per month plus applicable DR for other eligible family members, while children and siblings with disabilities must have an income below 30% of the employee's pay, along with applicable DR.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official DoPPW website for latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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