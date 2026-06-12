Who really makes money during a boom?

Every market cycle has a buzzword.

Twenty years ago it was infrastructure. Then came real estate, China, consumption, digital businesses, renewables. Today, it is AI - artificial intelligence.

The excitement is understandable. Some of the greatest fortunes in investing have been built by identifying structural shifts early. But history teaches a humbling lesson, identifying a theme and making money from it are two very different things.

Every boom creates wealth. Not every participant captures it.

One of the more surprising developments of the AI era is that electricity and grid infrastructure have become front-page topics. Yet it should not surprise us. Every major technological revolution begins with a physical story.

Railways required steel. The internet required fibre and data centres. AI requires semiconductors, transmission lines, cooling systems and power plants. The visible opportunity captures the imagination. The invisible ecosystem underneath often captures the economics.

History offers a useful analogy.

During the California Gold Rush, miners collectively extracted billions of dollars’ worth of gold. Yet many of the most enduring fortunes were built not by those digging for gold, but by those selling tools to the miners. Levi Strauss supplied durable clothing. Samuel Brannan sold mining equipment and provisions. The miners took the risk. The suppliers earned the returns. The modern equivalents are easy to spot. Nvidia sells the shovels. TSMC forges them. Power equipment manufacturers, transmission companies and grid infrastructure providers enable the ecosystem around them. Picks-and-shovels businesses enjoy one decisive advantage; they do not need to predict the winner. They benefit from activity itself.

But even identifying the right part of the value chain is not enough.

The more important question is: who gets to keep the value?

Growth does not automatically translate into shareholder wealth. Warren Buffett once observed that since the Wright Brothers' first flight in 1903, the airline industry in aggregate had destroyed enormous amounts of shareholder capital. Airlines transformed global travel and moved billions of passengers. Yet much of the economic value accrued elsewhere like Aircraft manufacturers,

Component Suppliers or Airports.

The theme was right. The value capture was not where investors expected. Both statements can be true simultaneously. This distinction becomes particularly important in sectors attracting large amounts of capital. Consider solar manufacturing. Multiple companies may benefit from the same policy tailwind and growing demand. But tailwinds blow on everyone equally. What matters is who possesses the scale, cost advantage, technology, brand or execution capability to retain the value created.

In investing, value tends to accrue to three kinds of businesses: the leader with structural advantages, the challenger taking share through superior execution, and the disruptor changing the rules of the game.

What rarely creates enduring wealth is being the fifth undifferentiated participant in a crowded industry.

Unfortunately, many investors stop at identifying the theme. By the time a theme becomes obvious enough to dominate headlines and television debates, capital has often rushed in, competition has intensified and future returns have become harder to earn.

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As the saying goes, what the wise do in the beginning, fools do in the end.

For investors, three questions matter more than any theme:

Where is the growth?

Who captures the value?

Who retains it?

Themes tell us where the river is flowing. Industry structure tells us who owns the banks. Competitive advantage tells us who collects the toll.

Most investors find the river.

The best investors buy the toll booth.