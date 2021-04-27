Who should opt for the Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy?

“Irdai wants insurers to widen the coverage options so that people from different strata have access and make use of this standard policy," said Mahavir Chopra, founder and CEO, Beshak.org, an independent consumer awareness platform for individual insurance buyers. “The mandatory covers were always from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh; that never changed. These limits were removed in July for insurers who want to offer higher limits. The modification is an instruction to mandatorily offer widened limits of ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh instead of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh."