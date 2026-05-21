Wholesale inflation hits a 42-month high — but does it really spell bad news for your wallet?

India’s wholesale inflation surged to a 42-month high of 8.3% in April from 3.88% in March on the back of a spike in energy prices that followed the disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. Meanwhile, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation was 0.85 per cent in April last year.
Fuel and power inflation jumped to 24.71% in April from 1.05% in March, emerging as the biggest contributor to headline wholesale inflation, DPIIT data revealed.
Crude petroleum & natural gas prices rose 16.42% sequentially. Inflation in the category surged to 67.18% year-on-year in April, with crude petroleum inflation alone rising to 88.06%.
According to global brokerage Barclays, the sequential increase in WPI inflation was the highest on record in the series.
But will the rise in WPI actually burn a hole in the pockets of the consumers?
Noting that WPI inflation does not directly affect household expenses, Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said, “A high WPI does not often translate into a high CPI, especially during periods of macroeconomic uncertainties or external shocks; the correlation between the two variables is quite weak.”
This is because the two indices measure different things — CPI is driven more by food and services prices, while WPI is more affected by manufacturing and fuel costs, both of which have risen after the Middle-East crisis.
Also, there is also usually a delay before cost pressure is fully passed on to the consumers. “Government interventions such as fuel tax cuts and subsidies will soften retail inflation for some time. That explains the divergence in April 2026 numbers as WPI inflation rose sharply to 8.3%, while CPI inflation remained relatively moderate at 3.48%.”
Imported inflation is expected push WPI sooner owing to crude petroleum and natural gas inflation (rising by 67.2%) and fuel and power inflation (by 24.7%), along with currency depreciation.
“Firms dependent on imported raw materials, such as chemicals, electronics, and auto components, are likely to face margin pressures as input costs rise faster than they can be passed on to consumers,” Majumdar informed.
"RBI is expected to remain on hold in the near term despite the recent spike in wholesale inflation, as retail inflation at 3.48% in April 2026 remains below the RBI’s 4% medium-term target," asserted Majumdar.
“However, concerns about imported inflation, elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, rupee depreciation, and potential weather-related food inflation risks are increasing expectations of a possible rate-hike cycle later in the year.”
The RBI will be watchful of how CPI moves before deciding on any tightening of the monetary policy cycle, she concluded.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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