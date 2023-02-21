Who's going to benefit from integration of India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow?

Supratik Nag Vice President – Product Management Maveric Systems said “The real-time payment networking with Singapore is just the beginning of a greater disruption of the digital payment ecosystem by India. Considering the Indian diaspora across the globe, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recently been planning to allow NRIs from 10 countries, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, USA, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom to digitally transfer funds using the UPI platform from their NRE/NRO accounts. Singapore is the first from this set of 10 countries. It is indeed a revolution that customers in these countries can make cross-border transactions with India in real time with just their foreign mobile numbers. Technically such a global real-time linkage of the payment systems reduces the dependency on the SWIFT network, thereby optimizing time and resources and enhancing cross-border remittance. This move is a big win from the customer's perspective as it opens up a new avenue of payment experience and brings them closer to their homes. In India, while only 5 – 6 banks are a part of this current India-Singapore cross-border payment network, we can expect more banks to join in. The UPI- PayNow network could become the main channel of cross-border transactions between the two countries in the long run."