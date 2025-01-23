Money
Why a Lucknow govt teacher delayed contribution to NPS
Aprajita Sharma 23 Jan 2025
SummaryVivek Singh, a government employee, navigates through a maze of mutual funds, insurance, and overlooked pension contributions, finally seeking clarity through a financial advisor in 2023.
Vivek Singh, a 30-year-old assistant teacher from Lucknow, joined the Uttar Pradesh government in 2020 but overlooked contributing to the National Pension System (NPS), despite it being mandatory for government employees.
