Why a Lucknow govt teacher delayed contribution to NPS

"I do not earn a cushy salary like an IT professional working in metros. I could not have paid the advisory fee of more than my monthly SIP outgo. Eventually, I got to know about Pruthi who only charged ₹11,000 annual fee. I had my doubts due to a low fee compared to others, but it all worked out. I paid a ₹5,000 renewal fee. The fee will increase by ₹1,000 after every two years," he said.