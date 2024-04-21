Why accurate investment declaration is important
Summary
- Strategic tax management is integral to financial planning, necessitating foresight into tax liabilities and optimizing payments. A significant component related to this is choosing between the ‘old’ and ‘new’ income tax regimes.
In April every year, one tradition remains constant - employees finding their inboxes swamped with requests for investment declarations, marking a period for heightened financial awareness. With the dawn of the fiscal year, there is a pressing need to map out one's financial and tax strategies for the year.