Why accurate investment declaration is important

Once the tax regime is chosen, switching it at the time of filing the income tax return (ITR), although permitted by the law, could pose practical challenges. Especially, shifting from the new regime to the old one to claim certain deductions such as HRA or LTA could lead to discrepancies between Form 16 (issued by the employer after the year is over) and ITR, potentially triggering ITR processing errors or inquiries from the tax department. Deductions not reflected in Form 16 could pose challenges for subsequent claiming in the ITR, on account of mismatches in the pre-filled returns. An early assessment, therefore, of the preferred tax regime is always a wiser step to take.