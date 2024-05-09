Why Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect time to invest in gold; recent returns speak for themselves — explained
Akshaya Tritiya 2024, a significant day for gold buying in India, falls on May 10. Buying gold on this auspicious day is believed to bring prosperity. Experts suggest gold investment as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, emphasising its cultural and financial significance.
