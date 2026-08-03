Why aligning incentives a better alternative to capping insurance commissions

Aravind Venugopal
4 min read3 Aug 2026, 01:50 PM IST
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India's insurance reform lifted commission caps, provoking backlash due to increased mis-selling.
Summary
India scrapped insurance commission caps in 2023, but calls to revive them are growing. Evidence suggests transparency, staggered payouts and disclosure—not caps—are more effective at curbing mis-selling.

For two decades, India capped the commission an insurer could pay on each product. In April 2023, it removed those caps, allowing insurers to set commissions as their boards decide, subject to an overall ceiling on expenses. While the reform was sound, it has already triggered a backlash. As evidence mounts of intermediaries mis-selling insurance to customers, calls to bring commissions back under control are growing.

Before India reaches for the cap again, however, one question must first be answered: What did two decades of caps actually achieve?

Caps circumvented

Between 2018 and 2022, while the old caps were firmly in force, tax investigators uncovered what they described as a systemic practice of insurers paying intermediaries far above the permitted commission and disguising the excess as service fees, supported by invoices that also yielded ineligible tax credits. Around fifteen insurers and more than a hundred intermediaries were drawn into the investigation, and the suspected revenue loss was estimated at around 2,250 crore.

The cap had not held commissions down. It had merely pushed them into costumes.

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The insurance regulator's own files tell the same story. In 2024, it penalised a large life insurer after finding that payments presented as marketing and advertising expenses were, in substance, excess commissions.

Even where a bank acquires an equity stake in the insurer whose products it sells, the pricing of that stake has been questioned as potentially carrying consideration that a commission cap would otherwise catch. Wherever a hard limit sits on what may be paid, ingenuity finds a way to pay more without appearing to do so.

The lesson is uncomfortable but unambiguous. What disciplines distribution is rarely the headline commission number, which can be circumvented, but the transparency and structure of what is paid.

Singapore lessons

Singapore's experience is particularly instructive. It combines three measures, and it is the combination that matters.

First, its caps target structure rather than merely the level. Commission on a regular-premium life policy must be spread over at least six years, with no more than 55% paid in the first year. Spreading the commission means advisors are paid in full only if the policy persists, reducing the front-loading that fuels churn.

Second, it links an adviser's pay to the quality of the sale, docking commissions for poor suitability or inadequate disclosure. Poor advice, therefore, carries a direct financial cost for the adviser. Both measures influence behaviour rather than price, and together they reduce the incentive for a quick sale.

Third, insurers must disclose the cost of distribution to customers as a specific figure. Every individual life policy's benefit illustration states the total distribution cost—akin to a mutual fund's expense ratio—allowing customers to make a more informed choice.

India's progress

India is closer to Singapore's model than it first appears.

For unit-linked policies, it already caps the reduction in yield and the fund management charge while disclosing net returns. The 2025 amendments to the Insurance Act empower the regulator to prescribe how commissions are paid and disclosed. Insurers already operate board-approved commission policies within an overall expense ceiling.

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In other words, much of the scaffolding for a disclosure-led regime is already in place.

The regulator's June 2026 consultation paper on intermediary regulations moves further in this direction by requiring large distributors to publicly disclose their commissions.

Better path

What the evidence rules out is the reflex to bring back product-level commission caps.

That regime was tried, and it produced not lower commissions but hidden commissions across multiple insurers and intermediaries. Reimposing it would simply repeat a known failure.

The better path completes a principle India already applies: costs should track the premium-paying term. But that principle currently binds only the insurer's expenses, not the agent's remuneration. Nothing requires the commission itself to be spread over time, allowing the bulk of it to still be paid in the first year.

An agent paid upfront has little stake in whether the policy survives.

The reform, therefore, is to carry the same principle through to distributor compensation, so that agents, like insurers, earn commissions only as the policy persists: commissions spread across the premium-paying term, clawed back when policies lapse early, and enforced through the persistency data the regulator already holds.

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None of this requires a new cap; it requires the board-approved commission policy to do what it was designed to do.

Long-term goal

India still has a long journey ahead. Insurance premiums account for just 3.7% of GDP—only a little over half the global average of 7%.

With the goal of achieving "Insurance for All by 2047", the temptation is to close this gap through more aggressive selling. But mis-sold policies lapse, and a lapsed policy is not penetration—it is churn.

What will close the protection gap sustainably is a framework that aligns the intermediary's interests with those of the policyholder: spreading commissions over time, rewarding the quality of advice, and disclosing distribution costs transparently.

That alignment, far more than any commission cap, is what the next round of insurance reforms must secure.

Aravind Venugopal is partner at Khaitan & Co. The views expressed are personal.

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