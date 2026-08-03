Why aligning incentives a better alternative to capping insurance commissions

Caps circumvented

Between 2018 and 2022, while the old caps were firmly in force, tax investigators uncovered what they described as a systemic practice of insurers paying intermediaries far above the permitted commission and disguising the excess as service fees, supported by invoices that also yielded ineligible tax credits. Around fifteen insurers and more than a hundred intermediaries were drawn into the investigation, and the suspected revenue loss was estimated at around ₹2,250 crore.