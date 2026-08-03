For two decades, India capped the commission an insurer could pay on each product. In April 2023, it removed those caps, allowing insurers to set commissions as their boards decide, subject to an overall ceiling on expenses. While the reform was sound, it has already triggered a backlash. As evidence mounts of intermediaries mis-selling insurance to customers, calls to bring commissions back under control are growing.
Why aligning incentives a better alternative to capping insurance commissions
SummaryIndia scrapped insurance commission caps in 2023, but calls to revive them are growing. Evidence suggests transparency, staggered payouts and disclosure—not caps—are more effective at curbing mis-selling.
For two decades, India capped the commission an insurer could pay on each product. In April 2023, it removed those caps, allowing insurers to set commissions as their boards decide, subject to an overall ceiling on expenses. While the reform was sound, it has already triggered a backlash. As evidence mounts of intermediaries mis-selling insurance to customers, calls to bring commissions back under control are growing.
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