Why allocation to long-short funds makes sense in the sideways market4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 10:55 PM IST
- Investing in long-short funds is one of the effective ways to manage market volatility
Listen to this article
The world is going through a phase of geopolitical transition. Such transition always leads to wild bouts of volatility across the asset classes, as we have seen over the past 9-10 months. As businessman and philanthropist George Soros once remarked, “volatility is greatest at the turning point and diminishes as a new trend gets established.’’