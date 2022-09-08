Why allocation to long-short funds makes sense in the sideways market

Looking at the most recent period of fluctuation, the long-short funds only fell 4.5% compared to an 11% decline in long-only products during the corrective phase of market over the nine months until July 2022.. The long-short fund performance was calculated based on the average returns of eight funds in the long-short category that are in India, while long-only returns were based on an average of 28 mutual fund schemes in the large-cap category. The long-short funds help preserve capital, and yield better returns because of their ability to harness the power of derivatives through hedges and leveraged shorts. This results in a lesser fall than the market during periods of heightened volatility.