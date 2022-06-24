Why are attractive FD interest rates vital in high inflation scenario

Inflation continues to stay above RBI's comfort zone for the fifth consecutive month. In May, the consumer price index stood at 7.04%, although, it moderated from the 95-month high of 7.79% witnessed in April this year.
The real rate of return for the depositors amidst multi-year high inflation is of utmost importance as their investments are important for banks functioning. If the interest rate is artificially low then the inflation rate that could lead to negative returns and would nudge depositors to opt for assets like gold as a mode of investment, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das explains.
Depositors turning to assets like gold could impact financial savings and further impact investment.
In an interview with the Times of India newspaper, the RBI governor said, "When the central bank communicates that it is focused on inflation and takes steps in that direction, it gives confidence and a clear message to households and businesses."
Further, Das said this will anchor inflation expectations and contain second-round effects of supply shocks. Eventually, the core and headline inflation can moderate.
However, Das also said, "let us not forget the depositors with whose savings the banks function."
According to the RBI governor, in an environment of high inflation, if interest rates are kept artificially low, then the real rate of return for the depositors would become that much more negative and if that happens, depositors may turn to other assets like gold.
"This will impact financial savings and have an immediate impact on investment," Das added.
Any change in RBI's policy repo rate will have an impact on the lending and deposit rates of the bank. However, the quantum and timing of passing on the policy repo changes depend upon the bank.
In a rate hike scenario, the interest rates on term loans such as houses, cars, and personal among others - are seen to get higher. However, such is the opposite for deposits as they seem to become attractive - giving hefty returns to depositors on their investments in traditional schemes, especially in fixed deposits which are less risker than compared to market instruments and also offer guaranteed returns.
In the last two monetary policies, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 90 basis points. In May, RBI raised the rate by 40 basis points and further increased it to 50 basis points in June 2022 policy. Now, the policy repo rate stands at 4.9%.
RBI forecasts an inflation rate of 6.7% for the financial year FY23. RBI's medium-term target for inflation is 4% with a band of +/- 2% while supporting growth.
Bank deposits and lending rates have gone up as well.
These three banks offer inflation-beating interest rates to senior citizens.
RBL Bank:
On FDs below ₹2 crore, RBL Bank offers a 7.15% interest rate to senior citizens on 15 months tenure. RBL Bank also offers a 7% interest rate to senior citizens on 24 months to less than 36 months tenure.
For senior citizens, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.80% on tenures like 36 months to less than 60 months; 60 months to 60 months 1 day; and Tax Savings Fixed Deposit (60 months).
Meanwhile, the bank gives a 6.75% rate on maturity period of 12 months to less than 15 months; and from 15 months 1 day to less than 24 months. Further, the rate is 6.25% on tenures from 60 months 2 days to 240 months.
The rate is 3.75% to 5.75% on tenures from 7 days to 364 days.
AU Small Finance Bank:
With effect from June 24, AU Small Finance Bank gives a 7.10% rate to senior citizens on tenures of 12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months.
It also offers an interest rate of 7.40% each on tenures - 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months; 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months; and 60 Months to 120 Months.
Meanwhile, the bank offers a 6.95% rate on tenures like 15 Months 1 Day to 18 Months; 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months; and 45 Months 1 Day to less than 60 Months.
While the interest rate ranges from 4.25% to 5.85% on tenures starting 7 days to 12 months.
The interest rate is applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore.
IndusInd Bank:
Although, IndusInd Bank does not offer above the inflation rate of 7.04%. However, it gives the maximum rate of 7% which is near the inflation rate, to senior citizens on deposits less than ₹2 crore on tenures starting 2 years to below 61 months.
The private bank also gives a 7% rate on the Indus Tax Saver scheme for 5 years to senior citizens.
Further, the bank offers 6.75% on tenures 1 Year 6 Months to below 2 years; while the rate is 6.50% each on 1 Year to below 1 Year 6 Months; and 61 months and above.
To senior citizens, the bank offers an interest rate from 3.75% to 6% on tenures starting 7 days to 364 days.
IndusInd's interest rate is still higher than peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank.