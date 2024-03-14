Why are gold and silver valuable additions to an investor's portfolio? Explained
Stock market indices are breaking records, while bond yields have eased globally. Gold and silver are valuable additions to a diversified portfolio, offering uncorrelated assets to equities. Both metals perform well during economic challenges, providing inflation protection and high returns.
Stock market indices have been on a record-breaking spree and yields on bonds around the world have eased considerably in over the past few months. In the action and attention that equity and to some extent fixed-income markets receive, the commodities section finds minimal mention.