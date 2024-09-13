Why are health plans sold by Paytm and PhonePe cheaper?

—Name withheld on request
Health insurance plans offered by banks or mobile apps are often cheaper because they are typically group plans. These plans are available exclusively to members of a specific group, such as bank account holders or KYC-approved app users.
While these plans may appear attractive due to their lower cost, it is important to be aware of their limitations and potential drawbacks:
In summary, while group plans may seem like an attractive option due to their lower cost, it’s important to be aware of their limitations and risks. Ensure you understand the full implications before committing to a plan.
The moratorium period for health insurance policies in India, which was reduced to 60 months in April 2024, plays a crucial role in claim acceptance. During this period, insurers cannot deny a claim based on non-disclosure or incorrect information, except in cases where fraud is proven. Meaning, insurers can still deny a claim if they can prove fraud.
What constitutes fraud? Well, under the Indian Contract Act of 1872, fraud is defined as any act intended to deceive or induce someone into a contract. This includes:
In essence, fraud involves intentionally deceiving someone for personal benefit.
So, for an insurer to reject a claim after the moratorium period, they will need to provide documentary evidence proving:
If an insurer denies your claim alleging fraud after the 60-month moratorium period, you might need to challenge their decision in court. And, the insurer will have to prove their fraud claims with solid evidence.
—Aayush Dubey is co-founder and research head of Beshak.org
