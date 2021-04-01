Why are small savings schemes so important?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On 31 March, the govt slashed interest rates on small savings schemes. The Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate was cut from 7.1% to 6.4%. On 1 April, the Centre withdrew its order, saying it was issued due to an oversight. Mint explains the importance of these rates
