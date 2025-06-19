Why AYUSH claims keep getting rejected despite new insurance rules
Irdai mandated parity for AYUSH claims with allopathic care in Jan 2024. Yet patients face rejection over unclear rules, documentation issues and varying insurer interpretations.
Chhattisgarh-based Moin Vanak, who suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and poor digestion, turned to naturopathy for relief from persistent shoulder, knee and calf pain—as well as sleep issues. He got admitted for a 10-day in-patient treatment at a NABH-accredited facility, paying the expenses out-of-pocket despite having insurance, and later applied for reimbursement.