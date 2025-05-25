Why balanced advantage funds are back in focus for moderate risk investors
SummaryDynamic asset allocation funds are uniquely positioned to benefit from today’s volatile equity markets and stable debt yields. Their ability to switch between asset classes makes them ideal for investors seeking inflation-beating, tax-efficient returns over the next 3–5 years.
Dynamic asset allocation funds (DAAFs), also known as balanced advantage funds, invest across equity and debt in a flexible, market-responsive manner. In theory, these funds increase equity exposure when valuations are low and shift towards debt when equity valuations appear stretched.