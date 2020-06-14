Why banks are rejecting loan requests

Pune-based Mohit Shivhare, 29, applied for a home loan in February at a housing finance company, but his application was rejected recently. The loan processing got delayed when Shivhare, an animation expert at a startup, changed his job in March and the country went into a lockdown. In May, he reopened the process, but a few days later his loan application was rejected. “They denied the loan saying the norms had changed," said Shivhare, who was not given a specific reason.