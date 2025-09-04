Why building a good credit score is important for students

Second-year engineering student Vineet Mishra is planning to buy a motorbike next year. As he inquired about credit, he learnt the concept of credit score, which is the benchmark of a customer's creditworthiness. When he did some research on social media, he discovered that it was far more important than he ever knew.
Not only Vineet, but a credit score is profoundly important for anyone and everyone. From raising a small loan to applying for a credit card, it plays a key role in securing a good deal with the bank. Lenders typically turn down the loan applications of those applicants whose credit scores are abysmal, whereas applicants who possess high credit scores are generally offered loan deals on convenient terms.
Even if you have not started to earn, you should try to maintain a good credit score.
Limited credit history: Students often start with no credit history, so building a positive record early through a credit card establishes a strong foundation.
Future purchases: A good credit score will be important for major life milestones after graduation, such as buying a car, purchasing a home, or starting a business, which requires loans.
Get a student card: Use it for small, manageable purchases, paying the balance in full each month to avoid interest and build payment history.
Pay bills on time: Timely payment of credit card bills, phone bills, or even small loans (if applicable) is critical, as payment history is a key metric of credit score.
Keep credit utilisation low: Use less than 30 per cent of available credit (e.g., if your card limit is ₹2 lakh, keep balances below ₹60,000).
Become an authorised user: If your parents have good credit, getting added to their credit card account can help you build your credit score, as long as they maintain responsible habits.
Avoid multiple applications: Applying for several credit products in a short time can lead to hard inquiries, which may temporarily lower your score.
