Why chasing last year's top-performing mid and small-cap funds keeps investors one step behind

There's a conversation that happens in almost every investor's head at the start of a new financial year. Small-caps had a phenomenal run last year. Should I be moving my SIP there? Or mid-caps are on a tear - am I leaving money on the table by staying put?

It feels like smart investing. Responsive and informed. You're not blindly holding an underperforming category - you're adapting to where the market is going. Except there's a problem with this logic, and it's not a small one: you're not adapting to where the market is going. You're reacting to where it's already been.

WhiteOak Capital put this instinct to a proper test. Two case studies, tracking what actually happens when an investor switches their SIP every year to whichever market segment - large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap - delivered the best returns the previous year. The results are worth sitting with.

The mid cap experiment Start with an investor who opened a SIP in the Mid Cap Index back in FY2006. Now imagine that investor, disciplined in their own way, reviews their allocation every year and shifts to whichever category topped the charts the previous year. They're engaged. They're paying attention. They're doing what many financial articles would tell you to do.

By April 30, 2025, their XIRR came in at 14.75 per cent.

Now take a second investor. Same starting point, same SIP amount, same period. The only difference: they never touched it. No annual reviews, no category switches, no decisions at all. Just a SIP in the Mid Cap Index, running quietly in the background while life happened around it.

Their XIRR: 16.95 per cent.

That's a gap of over two percentage points annually. It doesn't sound dramatic until you think about what compounding does to two percentage points over nearly two decades. The investor who did nothing, quite literally, came out ahead of the one who stayed engaged and made considered decisions every single year.

The small cap experiment The second case study ran the same test for small-cap investors. Here, the switching strategy generated an XIRR of 15.74 per cent against 14.82 percent for staying invested in the Small Cap Index. So the switcher edged ahead - but barely, and only after considerably more effort, more transaction costs, and significantly more room for things to go wrong along the way.

If the best-case outcome for an active annual switching strategy is a marginal gain, that's not really a case for the strategy. It's a case for reconsidering the effort entirely.

The real problem with following last year's winner Here's what the data is actually revealing. The market's top-performing segment doesn't follow a rotation you can predict or systematically exploit. Large-caps lead one cycle, small-caps dominate the next, mid-caps have their moment - and none of it arrives on a schedule you can front-run by looking at last year's returns.

What typically happens instead is this: by the time last year's winner is obvious, a meaningful part of that segment's run is already behind it. You rotate in just as the momentum is fading, miss the early part of the next cycle because you're sitting in the wrong category, and then rotate again - into something else that's already had its best days.

You're always one step behind the market, and the market is indifferent to the effort you're putting in.

There's also the behavioural cost, which rarely gets priced into these conversations. Switching annually means making an active call every year. Every active call is a chance to be wrong, to be late, to be swayed by noise that feels like a signal. The investor who stays put doesn't face any of that. Their biggest risk is boredom, which turns out to be far more manageable than being systematically wrong.

What this isn't saying None of this is an argument against thinking carefully about your portfolio. There's a version of tactical allocation that makes genuine sense - adjusting exposures based on valuations, where you are in the economic cycle, or a considered view on a sector's fundamentals. That kind of thinking can add value.

What doesn't add value, consistently, is using last year's return chart as your investment thesis. That's not analysis. That's pattern-matching on data that the market has already priced in and moved past.

The harder truth The most uncomfortable finding in this data isn't that switching underperformed. It's that the investor who generated better returns did so by doing almost nothing. No skill required. No annual review required. Just the willingness to stay in their lane and let time do the work.

That's a difficult sell in a world that rewards visible effort and punishes apparent passivity. But the market doesn't grade you on effort. It grades you on outcomes. And sometimes - more often than most investors would like to admit - the outcome favours the person who simply stayed put.