Why choose a personal loan for relocation expenses? Experts weigh in

Personal loans for relocation help cover deposits, travel, and housing setup with flexible repayment options, ensuring a smooth transition to a new city while protecting savings and maintaining financial balance.

Shivam Shukla
Published8 Sep 2025, 03:24 PM IST
A personal loan for relocation ensures smooth shifting expenses and financial stability.
A personal loan for relocation ensures smooth shifting expenses and financial stability.

If you are aiming to move to a new town, then such a development can definitely be a unique experience. It can have a profound effect on your life. Still, before going ahead, you should take into consideration the costs involved in deposits, housing equipment, and setting up the new house, which often strain the budget.

Properly planned borrowing for relocation provides smooth funding availability. These loans are generally unsecured in nature, which means they do not need collateral. Collateral is nothing but a valuable asset backing the loan claim.

Furthermore, it is important to remember that the applicable interest rates on personal loans start at 9.99% and can go even higher. This entirely depends on factors such as an individual’s credit score, repayment potential, and overall credit profile. Proper planning can help borrowers manage their expenses efficiently without relying on long-term savings.

Also Read | 5 common traps that make personal loans costlier than expected

Why consider a personal loan for relocation?

These are loans that cover travel, shifting, and housing setup. They are generally approved within 24 to 72 hours, subject to the applicant meeting the basic eligibility requirements. With seamless repayment tenures, these loans ease the transition into your new city.

Chintan Panchmatiya, founder of SwitchMyLoan, says, “Relocation isn’t just about changing addresses; it’s about a fresh start. With the right personal loan, you can cover moving expenses seamlessly and focus on building new memories instead of worrying about financial strain.”

Smart financial planning

To ensure stress-free borrowing, you should:

  1. Carefully plan and calculate the actual relocation costs to avoid over-borrowing.
  2. Ensure that you keep EMIs within 40% of your monthly salary or income.
  3. Maintain a strong credit score, preferably over 750, to secure better personal loan interest rates and terms.
  4. Use funds judiciously, only for shifting-related requirements.
  5. Never take emotional decisions while borrowing; base them entirely on data and logic.

Aryan Makwana, founder of Fintifi, adds, “A move to a new city should feel exciting, not overwhelming. Flexible personal loans empower you to manage deposits, shifting, and setup costs smoothly, ensuring your relocation journey begins stress-free and financially balanced.”

Going ahead after taking professional guidance from a certified financial professional and researching local amenities can bring down relocation costs. Combining these ideas holistically can ensure that finances never become a hurdle, letting you focus on settling in peacefully.

Also Read | Partial payment in personal loans: Meaning, benefits, and when to use it

Below is a snapshot of the lending bank interest rates, applicable processing fees, and probable loan tenures that an applicant can expect when opting for a personal loan.

Latest personal loan interest rates

Banking institutionInterest rate rangeProcessing feeLoan tenure
State Bank of India10.10% - 15.10%Up to 1.5%Up to 7 years
HDFC Bank9.99% - 21.00%0.4 - 1.5%Up to 5 years
ICICI Bank10.60% - 21.00%1%Up to 5 years
Axis Bank9.99% - 22.00%0.5 - 1.5%Up to 5 years
Punjab National Bank10.50% - 17.05%Up to 2%Up to 7 years

Note: Rates are indicative and subject to change. Check the official websites of respective lenders for the latest details.

In conclusion, personal loans for relocation act as financial protectors and enablers. They can assist in turning a stressful move into a smooth transition. With efficient planning, professional guidance, and responsible borrowing, you can focus on creating new memories without financial difficulties and worries.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Personal Loans
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWhy choose a personal loan for relocation expenses? Experts weigh in
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.