Why choose a personal loan for relocation expenses? Experts weigh in

If you are aiming to move to a new town, then such a development can definitely be a unique experience. It can have a profound effect on your life. Still, before going ahead, you should take into consideration the costs involved in deposits, housing equipment, and setting up the new house, which often strain the budget.
Properly planned borrowing for relocation provides smooth funding availability. These loans are generally unsecured in nature, which means they do not need collateral. Collateral is nothing but a valuable asset backing the loan claim.
Furthermore, it is important to remember that the applicable interest rates on personal loans start at 9.99% and can go even higher. This entirely depends on factors such as an individual’s credit score, repayment potential, and overall credit profile. Proper planning can help borrowers manage their expenses efficiently without relying on long-term savings.
These are loans that cover travel, shifting, and housing setup. They are generally approved within 24 to 72 hours, subject to the applicant meeting the basic eligibility requirements. With seamless repayment tenures, these loans ease the transition into your new city.
Chintan Panchmatiya, founder of SwitchMyLoan, says, “Relocation isn’t just about changing addresses; it’s about a fresh start. With the right personal loan, you can cover moving expenses seamlessly and focus on building new memories instead of worrying about financial strain.”
Aryan Makwana, founder of Fintifi, adds, “A move to a new city should feel exciting, not overwhelming. Flexible personal loans empower you to manage deposits, shifting, and setup costs smoothly, ensuring your relocation journey begins stress-free and financially balanced.”
Going ahead after taking professional guidance from a certified financial professional and researching local amenities can bring down relocation costs. Combining these ideas holistically can ensure that finances never become a hurdle, letting you focus on settling in peacefully.
Below is a snapshot of the lending bank interest rates, applicable processing fees, and probable loan tenures that an applicant can expect when opting for a personal loan.
|Banking institution
|Interest rate range
|Processing fee
|Loan tenure
|State Bank of India
|10.10% - 15.10%
|Up to 1.5%
|Up to 7 years
|HDFC Bank
|9.99% - 21.00%
|0.4 - 1.5%
|Up to 5 years
|ICICI Bank
|10.60% - 21.00%
|1%
|Up to 5 years
|Axis Bank
|9.99% - 22.00%
|0.5 - 1.5%
|Up to 5 years
|Punjab National Bank
|10.50% - 17.05%
|Up to 2%
|Up to 7 years
Note: Rates are indicative and subject to change. Check the official websites of respective lenders for the latest details.
In conclusion, personal loans for relocation act as financial protectors and enablers. They can assist in turning a stressful move into a smooth transition. With efficient planning, professional guidance, and responsible borrowing, you can focus on creating new memories without financial difficulties and worries.
