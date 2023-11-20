Why converting purchases to EMIs may no longer get you a discount

Though you may not be paying interest on the purchase, you still end up paying more than the purchase value of the product because of such extra charges. “There are no free lunches. Lenders have formed these new products to pass on interest or other charges in different forms," said Srikanth. Say, on a loan of ₹50,000, if you have to pay ₹1,000 as different charges, then you would be paying 2% extra on a ‘no-cost’ loan.