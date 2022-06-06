Why crypto fixed deposits are riskier despite the returns

Investors should also note the taxation angle when it comes to crypto ‘fixed deposits’. “Right now, the law hasn’t addressed all these issues. But it is clear that the income from this would be taxable. So if you have any income, which is in the nature of interest, then you have to include that under ‘income from other sources’, and pay tax on it according to the slab rate. This, assuming that the investor has not exited crypto, because the moment you transfer the crypto, the 30% tax rate would kick in," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of Clear.