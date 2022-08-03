Despite their volatile nature, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are seen to have the potential for enhancing the digital world. Days have gone where you needed cash for everything. Sending money or buying a product, has become simpler and quick due to digital payments available globally that are more flexible and advanced. Due to the popularity of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital tokens, many companies across countries have started to warm up toward these virtual assets. Some countries have gone as far as legalising cryptocurrencies. Some big brands like Gucci, Microsoft, Starbucks, and others are now accepting these cryptos as payments for buying their products, while some firms like Twitter are working on paying their creators' salaries with cryptocurrencies. That said, what if you could buy your dream home or real estate using these digital currencies?

