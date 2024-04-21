Money
Why Devina Mehra is bullish on silver
Jash Kriplani 7 min read 21 Apr 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Summary
- First Global MD & chairperson expects silver prices to go up more than gold
Gold is shining bright. Prices of the yellow metal have been soaring since the beginning of March. While many investors are now adding gold to their portfolio, Devina Mehra, chairperson and managing director of First Global is looking to add some silver to her commodity portfolio as she sees relative gold-silver trade as being favourable to silver.
