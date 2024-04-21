Why Devina Mehra is bullish on silver

Other markets

Other than India and the US, Japan is one of the markets that Mehra is bullish on. “We were watching Japan since the beginning of last year for a bottoming out. Our internal systems confirmed the bottoming-out in April last year. Since then, we have been overweight on Japan, which has played out well for us. We have been watching China for a bottoming-out, but that has not happened yet as per our systems. But, it is a major market, which is really at a low point. I expect that at some point or the other, it will bottom-out," she says. Mehra’s funds are also overweight on Japan, Taiwan and Denmark.