Why did PPF and SSY interest rates not hike in Q3 amidst the repo rate uptrend?

Mr Shravan Shetty, Managing Director, Primus Partners said “The PPF and SSY rates are tied to long-term trends, while the repo rate is on the low end of the debt range and the two are not linked. Normally, the repo rate would have changed less, but owing to the pandemic and inflationary cycle we are seeing more changes in the repo rate to quell the inflation. Today, the repo rate stands at 5.9% after the recent hike and has just reached the pre-pandemic level. The PPF rates did not mirror the repo rate when it went down, so it is not necessary that it mirrors when the repo rate is hiked. Given the inflation, the PPF and SSY rates should be raised for a long-term investment to avoid value destruction so the returns are better. Traditionally inflation should be at 4% and the interest rates to be at 7% so there is a marked difference. The repo rate should not drive the PPF and SSY, the decision to raise the rates should be linked to the expectation of inflation which is over 4% as mandated by RBI. Hence, PPF rates should increase since long-term inflation is expected to be above 4% for some time."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}