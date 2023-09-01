Why digital gold investment is on rise ahead of festival season?2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Buying gold on auspicious occasions is a part of the Indian tradition. There is a heightened demand for digital gold investments during festive periods, primarily driven by customs and traditions, as well as the desire to commemorate special occasions with precious metals such as gold.