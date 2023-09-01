Buying gold on auspicious occasions is a part of the Indian tradition. There is a heightened demand for digital gold investments during festive periods, primarily driven by customs and traditions, as well as the desire to commemorate special occasions with precious metals such as gold.

What is digital gold?

Digital gold is a relatively new way to purchase gold online. It’s an alternative to buying the yellow metal in its physical form. Users can now purchase digital gold where an equivalent amount of that is kept as physical gold in an insured vault. The minimum amount one can buy is as low as one rupee.

On the rise in digital gold investments around the festive season, Yashoraj Tyagi, COO, and CTO at CASHe said that they provide a simple and user-friendly route, enabling people to purchase, exchange, and even give gold without the complications of handling physical gold. Moreover, festivities often mean individuals have more disposable income that they prefer to invest in assets like gold, aiming to safeguard their financial stability.

Advantages of digital gold investments

“Digital gold investments offer several advantages, such as a 24K purity guarantee, minimal fees, easy purchase through digital payment apps, and secure storage in bank vaults. Moreover, digital gold allows for fractional ownership, meaning you can invest in small amounts of gold, benefit from compounding, and offer high liquidity, making it more affordable and flexible," said Yashoraj Tyagi Unlike physical gold, there are no making charges or recurring annual fees, making it a cost-effective way to own gold.

Digital gold investments: Gifting options best for investors

Investors have several options for investing in digital gold, including Gold ETFs, Gold Mutual Funds, Gold Futures Contracts, and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). According to Yashoraj Tyagi when it comes to gifting in digital gold investments, there are a few options to consider.

“Firstly, you can choose to gift physical gold vouchers that recipients can redeem for digital gold through designated platforms. Secondly, you could opt for digital gold wallets, which allow recipients to directly own and manage their digital gold holdings. Lastly, you can make a direct purchase of digital gold on behalf of the recipient," said Tyagi.

The choice among these options depends on the recipient's familiarity with digital platforms, their comfort level with online transactions, and their preferences regarding possessing physical or digital assets. Each option has its merits, and the best choice varies from person to person, he added.

September 2023 festival calendar

September 2023 features significant festivals such as Krishna Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Anant Chaturdashi among others.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.