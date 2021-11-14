Why discussing finances and estate with your kids is important

Nishith Baldevdas, founder, Shree Financial, Sebi-registered investment adviser, Chennai, said if we start teaching money management skills at a younger age, financial failures are significantly less. Also, if we begin involving kids in our day-to-day financial conversation (especially during budgeting and spending), they start learning about it in a better manner. This exercise helps them prioritize their requirements and allows them to understand the difference between ‘need’ and ‘want’. Also, they feel more accountable and responsible while dealing with money.