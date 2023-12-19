Money
Why diversification is still the best game for India’s retail investors
Vivek Kaul 6 min read 19 Dec 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Summary
- It ensures that retail investors will be in a position to benefit from any asset class doing well or limit any losses
Retail investors are going through a very good phase. Stock prices have reached never before seen levels. Interest rates on bank fixed deposits and small savings schemes are higher than inflation. Gold prices have also gone up over the last year. So, how should a retail investor play this? Before answering that question it is important to understand why we are where we are.
