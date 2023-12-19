Why diversification is still the best game for India’s retail investors

What about gold?

On the expectation of a weaker dollar, gold prices have been mostly higher than $2,000 per ounce (one troy ounce equals 31.1 grams) over the last few weeks. With interest rates in the US likely to fall further, dollars will leave the US while chasing returns in other parts of the world. Investors following this strategy need to sell dollars and buy the currency of the country they want to invest in, leading to a surfeit of dollars in the system and hence, a fall in its value. Since the dollar and gold are inversely correlated, the chances of a weaker dollar are leading to a stronger gold value. Before this logic started to be offered, gold was rallying because of high inflation through the Western world.