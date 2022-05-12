Why do different stocks have different Price-to-Sales multiples?

Network effect: This effect kicks in beautifully as a network of consumers grows. These products or services do not require much incremental cost once research, development, and initial marketing costs have been incurred. Network effect ensures that competing products/services, even though more superior, are not able to mount a challenge. Microsoft’s operating system in the 1980s and Facebook in the 2010s are famous examples. None of the two firms were original innovators nor were they providing the best-in-class user experience. However, nudged by the network effect even critics, dissatisfied users, and fans of competitive services were increasingly channelled into using Microsoft’s operating systems and Facebook’s social media platform.