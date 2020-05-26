Opinion | Why do equity and debt MF investors react differently?

The equity and debt markets show this very clearly. Let’s look at market share first. The equity mutual fund market has emerged as largely retail with individuals owning almost 90% of the assets under management (AUM). The story reverses in the liquid and money market where institutions (banks, trusts, corporates, insurance companies) own just over 80% of the AUM. In the longer-tenor debt funds, the asset mix is more equal—with retail owning just over 40% of the AUM, the bulk is still institutional. This market share has meant that the market regulator has been harder on the equity market rules than those for the debt simply because that part of the market is retail heavy. Starting from the removal of the NFO (new fund offer) expense charge of 6% and the front load that was causing investor churning to banning of upfronting of trail and fund categorization, the incremental regulatory tightening has given a marketplace that is much safer than before. Most of the conflicts of interests are now taken care of, though there will always be the red light violator. I am not saying there is no mis-selling or churning. Of course it is there, but the institutional connivance between mutual funds and sellers is now restricted to banks and a few other sharp shooters, rather than an industry standard. Smaller ticket equity investors are also working with IFAs and financial planners who have done well by them in terms of education about how equity works.