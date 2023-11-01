Why do investors prefer category 3 AIFs to diversify portfolios? MintGenie explains
Category 3 alternative investment funds (AIFs) have become popular among investors seeking diversification due to their potential for high returns and long investment horizons.
In the fast-paced world of financial markets, it is evident that the stock market tends to experience erratic price movements due to geopolitical situations, global headwinds, and more. While the reasons for these movements can be many, they end up impacting the portfolios of investors. Therefore, in this scenario, the relevance of diversification cannot be overstated. In an era where the pursuit of diversified portfolios and maximum returns reign supreme, investors are constantly seeking avenues to bolster their investment strategies.