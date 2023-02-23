Why do women need investment and financial freedom?

The more women are involved in their family's finances and know them, the better. Checking bank statements is much simpler now thanks to e-statements and internet banking. It is advised to review all their bank accounts, credit cards, e-wallets, and other financial accounts at least once every month. This will help women better manage their finances by giving them a clear picture of where the money is going. To categorise and keep track of spending, using budgeting and expense-tracking applications is an excellent alternative. It can be difficult for women to handle their finances without knowledge and expertise if suddenly the duty of the family falls on their shoulders due to an incident. As a result, understanding the family's finances is essential.

