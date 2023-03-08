Why do women need to embrace equities3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
- A quick calculation throws up a startling number – during a lifetime of working, women end up with 50% lesser money than men
Every year Women’s Day celebrations get bigger, but so does the gender savings gap. The gender pay gap of 20% in India is widely spoken about, but it is the gender savings gap that needs attention too. As per the Gender Wealth Equity report 2022 by WTW showed the gender wealth gap in India is 64%.
