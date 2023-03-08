Why do women need to embrace equities

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and Centre for Economic Data and Analysis (CEDA), in urban India, women’s employment was reduced by 22.1% in 2021 compared to 2019. This is because of multitude of family caring responsibilities and female guilt of not being able to fulfil their traditional roles to the fullest. Being a mother myself, it is extremely challenging to manage work and home but it is the desire to be financial independent that drives me to balance all the responsibilities. Women need to stop feeling guilty about not making life perfect for others and focus on what matters to them. A parallel would be the attention given to physical health and appearance. Taking a career break sets you back in many ways, the biggest being financially. Upskilling and getting back is not easy and remember, investing in yourself and skill building will lead to higher incomes and hence wealth in the future.