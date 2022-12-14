Why doesn’t health insurance pay for non-standard charges?

Siddharth Singhal, business head - health Insurance, Policybazaar.com, said, “There are a couple of reasons why Irdai has excluded several items from a health insurance policy. Firstly, non-medical items are usually affordable, and you can pay such bills from your pocket. Moreover, Irdai has specified these items to safeguard health insurance companies from excessive claims. It isn’t easy to ascertain the usage of non-medical items, for instance, how many gloves or gowns were used by the doctors during treatment, the cost of such gloves or gowns, etc. So, this set of expenses is susceptible to excessive claims, and hence is excluded from the health insurance policy per view."