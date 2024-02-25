Why DSP MF’s Kalpen Parekh is bullish on long duration debt

Also, DSP Healthcare and DSP Global Innovation Fund did well. A bounce-back in global technology companies helped the latter. DSP Value Fund also helped Parekh’s portfolio as the fund had zero exposure to banking segment, which has underperformed over the last year. Instead, the fund had exposure to global funds investing in global technology and global luxury goods companies, which have done well over the last six months. The fund also has 6.5% exposure to Berkshire Hathway, the holding company of the legendary investor Warren Buffet.