Why DSP’s Kalpen Parekh has dialled up on hybrid funds
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 20 Apr 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- Parekh says he has focused on hybrid funds — which invest in a comination of low correlated assets — since market valuations have been expensive with high levels of uncertainty.
Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund, says he has been investing in mutual funds since 1999, when he began his career. “I have seen the most-favoured sector at that time — information technology (IT) — crashing along with the markets after the Dotcom bubble burst," he says. “It has somewhere made me an investor who focuses more on reducing risks, rather than chase returns," Parekh adds.
